KUCHING, Jan 17 — The Sarawak Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) has called upon all commercial vehicle operators who have yet to obtain the necessary licences to regularise their operations without delay.

CVLB chairman Michael Kong said licensing served to ensure that the operators would meet minimum safety, insurance and regulatory standards designed to protect road users and the public.

“When operators fail to obtain the required licences, they are not only breaking the law but also exposing themselves and the public to serious risks,” he said in a statement on Friday, following the observation that several commercial vehicle operators in the state had been operating without licences issued by CVLB Sarawak.

Kong highlighted that the situation was particularly concerning as many of these operators were engaged in work for government-linked companies and government projects.

“All principals, including government agencies and government-linked companies, must ensure that their appointed contractors possess the necessary licences before allowing them to commence work,” he stressed.

Kong also warned that insurance coverage could be affected, as insurers might refuse claims if operators were not properly licensed, leaving victims without compensation and also creating financial and legal burdens for all parties involved.

He added that several complaints regarding unlicensed operations have been lodged with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) Sarawak for enforcement action against offenders. — Borneo Post