KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has rejected claims that the party is silent or submissive within the federal government, insisting it plays a decisive role in shaping Cabinet decisions and safeguarding Malay interests.

Speaking at party’s assembly last night, Mohamad, also known as Tok Mat, cited three key examples where the party had successfully influenced government policy, including delaying the proposed Urban Renewal Act over concerns it could threaten Malay land ownership in urban areas.

His second example was Umno’s opposition to the reintroduction of local council elections, a move he argued would have exacerbated racial polarisation.

“There were component parties that were eager to push for local government elections in the name of democracy, but Umno looked further ahead and understood the risks.

“Umno objected openly, and as a result, the proposal was not pursued. If not Umno, who stopped it?” he asked.

Mohamad stressed that these actions proved Umno’s “red line” principles were not mere rhetoric.

“Do not think that Umno is insignificant. Umno is the most effective check and balance from within the government. Although we do not hold many seats, our voice in the Cabinet is a decisive one,” he said in his speech.

“We ensure that no extreme policies, and no policies that disadvantage Malays, are allowed to pass unchecked.”

As his third example, he dismissed claims that the Malay agenda had been abandoned, stating that as long as Um-no remained in government, the Bumiputera economic agenda would be reinforced.

He pointed out that key institutions like Mara, Tekun, and PUNB remain protected and have even received increased investment allocations.

“This is the real Umno,” he declared.