KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 14 — A male sales assistant at a toy store pleaded not guilty today at the Syariah High Court here to charges of cross-dressing and behaving like a woman last year.

Mohd Lukman Mohamad Aluddin, 33, made the plea after the charge was read before Syariah Judge Hamidi Shafie.

According to the charge, Mohd Lukman is accused of wearing women’s clothing and behaving like a woman on May 12 at the KTCC shopping centre here.

He faces charges under Section 33 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment (Terengganu) 2001, which carries a fine of RM1,000 to RM3,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

If convicted of a repeat offence, he could face six lashes, imprisonment of up to three years, or both, and a fine of up to RM5,000.

The court granted Mohd Lukman bail of RM3,000 with two sureties and set Feb 10 for case mention. — Bernama