KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his congratulations to the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, on the occasion of his Royal Highness’ 78th birthday, today.

Anwar also prayed that Tuanku Muhriz; Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud; and the entire royal family, would be blessed with good health, prosperity and lasting well-being, be granted protection from Allah SWT, and continue to guide and protect the state with wisdom.

“May Allah SWT bless the reign of His Royal Highness. Daulat Tuanku,” he said in a Facebook post.

In conjunction with the birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tunku Kecil Muda Tunku Datuk Mahmood Fawzy Tunku Muhiyiddin led the list of 532 recipients of state awards and honours at an investiture ceremony, where he was conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Tuanku Muhriz Yang Amat Terbilang, which carries the title Datuk Seri.

The investiture ceremony took place at the Balairung Seri, Istana Besar Seri Menanti, with the first session held today, followed by the second session on Jan 20 and the third session on Jan 27. — Bernama