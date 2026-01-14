PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — The second round of negotiations on Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement is expected to be held within the next one to two weeks, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

He said the meeting will be attended by Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican and Sabah State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong, as a continuation of preliminary discussions held in November.

“The Cabinet today also discussed the status of the implementation of Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement, and I have obtained confirmation from the Treasury secretary-general on the number of meetings that have taken place within the 90-day period,” he told a post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

Fahmi, who is also the Madani Government spokesperson, said the initial 90-day period following the Kota Kinabalu High Court decision on the matter ends today, during which negotiations were required to commence.

On October 17, the Kota Kinabalu High Court affirmed Sabah’s right to receive 40 per cent of revenue derived from the state.

Fahmi said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Mustapha Sakmud is expected to issue a full statement on the latest developments in the near future.

He added that the Cabinet was also reminded that while negotiations must begin within the first 90 days, the overall payment mechanism and several other details must be finalised and mutually agreed upon by the Federal Government and the Sabah state government within 180 days.

“There is therefore another 90 days remaining, but the government’s commitment is to honour the agreements made by Malaysia’s founding leaders, including matters related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) concerning Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement,” he said. — Bernama