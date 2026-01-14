KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his congratulations to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’ 78th birthday today.

“May His Royal Highness be under Allah SWT’s protection, blessed with happiness, well-being, longevity and good health. Menjunjung kasih Tuanku,” he said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also conveyed his congratulations in conjunction with the royal birthday.

“May Allah SWT bless the reign of His Royal Highness. Dirgahayu Tuanku,” he said.

In conjunction with the birthday celebrations, Tuanku Muhriz conferred Negeri Sembilan state honours, medals and awards on 532 recipients.

The first session of the investiture ceremony was held today at Balairung Seri, Istana Besar Seri Menanti, while the second and third sessions are scheduled for Jan 20 and 27, respectively. — Bernama