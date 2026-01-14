KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The separation of powers between the Attorney General (AG) and the Public Prosecutor (PP) would ensure a prosecution process that is more independent and free from political influence, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the move would also strengthen the accountability of legal institutions, particularly in terms of the responsibility of the AG as the government’s principal legal adviser.

“What is more important is the role of the AG in terms of accountability at Cabinet meetings and in Parliament. That’s the main purpose.

“Otherwise, I would be answering on behalf of the AG, and every time I answer, I cannot go beyond the answer given to me,” said Azalina, who is Umno information chief, at a luncheon with media editors held in conjunction with the 2025 Umno General Assembly here today.

Previously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Bill to separate the roles of the Attorney General and Public Prosecutor will be the first to be tabled when Parliament convenes on January 19.

Meanwhile, Azalina said discussions between the ministry and the Parliamentary Special Select Committee showed broad support for the proposed legislation. — Bernama