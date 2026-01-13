JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 13 — A 34-year-old trailer driver claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of reckless and dangerous driving causing death on the Sexond Link Highway in Iskandar Puteri here last week.

Accused Muhammad Nazri Barahama pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out by the court interpreter before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid.

Based on the charge sheet, the accused caused the death of a 30-year-old male motorcyclist by reckless and dangerous driving.

The accused is alleged to have committed the act at 4.40pm on the Second Link Highway on January 8.

The case was framed under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Amendment 2020) which provides for imprisonment of five to 10 years with a fine of RM20,000 to RM50,000 upon conviction.

The case was prosecuted by the Johor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Prosecutor Inspector S. Vikineswari, while the accused was unrepresented.

The prosecution applied to the court for bail amount of RM8,000 with one surety and additional conditions of suspending the accused driving license and having him report to the nearest police station once a month.

Muhammad Nazri in his appeal requested the court against suspending his driving licence.

The court granted him bail of RM5,000 with one surety, reporting to the nearest police station and having his licence suspended until the case is resolved.

The court set mention on February 24 for the submission of documents and the appointment of a counsel.