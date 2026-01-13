BUTTERWORTH, Jan 13 — The Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) has assured that the state’s water supply remains stable and sufficient throughout the dry season, including during the Chinese New Year celebrations and the coming month of Ramadan.

Chief Executive Officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said all three major dams in Penang are currently recording storage levels above 90 per cent, the result of early planning and effective water resource management since last year.

“Although there has been little rainfall this month, we are fully prepared to face the dry season. These preparations were put in place well in advance,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after the conferment of ranks and insignia for auxiliary police of Penang Water Supply Holding Berhad (PBAHB), officiated by State Secretary Datuk Seri Zulkilfli Long and attended by Penang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail, here today. — Bernama