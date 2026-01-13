KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The investigation into the corruption scandal involving the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) includes a comprehensive review of the procedures and systems in the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), and is not limited to specific cases, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said the ongoing investigation also takes into account the possibility of weaknesses in systems, procedures and existing issues in the ministry, following the ongoing investigation into several top MAF officers.

“In the procurement issue at Mindef, the matter of public concern is the issue of transparency and governance. We cannot only look at the case that is currently being investigated, but also several other issues that may have existed in Mindef for a long time,” he said.

Azam said this when commenting on a question regarding allegations of corruption involving the former Army chief and several senior MAF officers who were called to give statements at MACC headquarters yesterday.

Earlier, Azam attended and witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between MACC and HELP University here today.

Commenting further, Azam said the investigation showed that the issue was not small-scale, based on the position and rank of the individuals involved.

“Based on the rank involved, this issue is indeed big,” he said, not ruling out the possibility that more officers would be identified and called to assist in the investigation as it continues.

Meanwhile, he said the MACC would hold a meeting with Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in the near future to discuss matters related to Mindef, including current issues and comprehensive improvements to the ministry’s internal procedures and regulations.

“MACC will focus on aspects of regulations, procedures and leakage issues which are among our main concerns as an enforcement body, for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Azam also praised Mohamed Khaled’s action in announcing a plan to overhaul the Mindef Anti-Corruption Plan comprehensively this year as part of efforts to restore the people’s trust and strengthen the integrity and governance of the country’s defence sector. — Bernama