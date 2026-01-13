SEBERANG PERAI, Jan 13 — The Education Ministry will ensure that all parties sign the Student Protection Policy by next week.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said this is only the first week of the new school year so they will allow some leeway.

“We will ask parents and all relevant parties, stakeholders, to sign the student protection policy as soon as possible,” she said in a press conference after a mock cheque presentation of the early schooling aid to the state education department at SMK Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah.

“So by next week, we will make sure all involved sign the policy as this not only protect students in terms of bullying but also in terms of sexual harassment, any assault or issues related to mental health, all of these are included in the policy,” she said.

Meanwhile, when asked on plans to strengthen school-based assessments, she said this is an ongoing process.

She said trust must be given to teachers to implement it.

“Our teachers are continuously trained to improve the assessment system,” she said.

She said the school-based assessment system will still be conducted while the education ministry looks into the need to reintroduce UPSR or PT3.

“For now, we will continue to improve the current system,” she said.

She said the ministry will complete the review into the reintroduction of UPSR or PT3 by this year.

“Since it is under review, the results will be presented to the Cabinet and only then will we make a decision on any matters related to public examinations,” she said.