KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Two residential units on the fourth floor of Flat Taman Wilayah Selayang in Selayang were destroyed in a fire last night, triggering panic among residents but leaving no one injured.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said it received an emergency call at 8.45pm and immediately dispatched firefighters to the scene.

In a statement, JBPM said the operation involved personnel from the Jinjang fire station, assisted by teams from Gombak Selatan and Jalan Hang Tuah, with a total strength of 25 firefighters.

The blaze affected two units on the fourth floor, both of which were completely destroyed.

Firefighters employed both “offensive” and “defensive” techniques to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring homes.

The fire was brought under control at 9.20pm and fully extinguished by 10.50pm.

No casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.