SHAH ALAM, Jan 11 — An unidentified pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car at kilometre 9.4 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) here last night.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Ramsay Embol said the incident occurred at 11.15 pm and involved a car driven by a local man and a male pedestrian believed to be between 50 and 60 years old.

“The accident occurred when the pedestrian suddenly crossed the road and was in the middle of the second lane from the right after the ELITE Expressway interchange, heading from Klang towards Damansara, before being struck by a car travelling straight along the lane.

“The collision resulted in the pedestrian dying at the scene ,” he said in a statement today.

Ramsay said the identity of the deceased has yet to be established and efforts to trace it are ongoing.

He also called on witnesses or members of the public with information to assist the investigation by contacting the Investigating Officer from the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (BSPT), Inspector Muhammad Najib Abdul Rahman, at 019-7757354.

Earlier, a 20-second dashboard camera video went viral on social media, showing a man being fatally struck by a vehicle on the road. — Bernama