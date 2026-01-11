KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — A Form Three student was killed early this morning after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car in Kuala Terengganu, on what was the first day of the new school year.

National daily Berita Harian reported that the victim, Noor Hazimi Noor Hashim, 15, died at the scene following the crash at about 6.40am in Kampung Belukar Sukai. He had earlier stopped to refuel at a petrol station in Kampung Pengadang Baru.

It is understood that Noor Hazimi was on his way home to pick up his younger sister, a Form Two student at the same school.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor confirmed the incident and said investigations were being carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Preliminary findings indicate that the teenager was unable to avoid a Perodua Axia that suddenly emerged from a road junction. He was thrown onto the car on impact, while the Honda EX5 motorcycle he was riding caught fire.

The body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine Department at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah for a post-mortem examination.