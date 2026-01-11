KOTA BHARU, Jan 11 — Kelantan police have dismantled a drug syndicate, arresting three men and seizing 52kg of cannabis buds worth RM1.82 million in Kuala Krai on January 3.

The raids, under Ops Agas, were the result of a four-month intelligence operation, said Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan.

The first raid along Jalan Kota Bharu–Gua Musang led to the arrest of a 32-year-old suspect after his Proton Exora collided with a police vehicle. A search uncovered 320 clear plastic packages containing 52kg of cannabis buds.

A second raid in Taman Sri Guchil, Kuala Krai, resulted in the arrest of another two suspects, aged 40 and 50, who were travelling in a Perodua Myvi.

The seized drugs are valued at approximately RM1.82 million, while the two impounded vehicles are worth around RM100,000, bringing the total seizure to RM1.92 million.

All three suspects have been remanded from January 3 to 16. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Initial checks revealed the first suspect, who tested positive for ketamine, had nine prior criminal records, while the second suspect had six.

The syndicate, active since September 2024, is believed to be masterminded by a woman in her 30s based in Thailand.

Authorities are working with Thai counterparts to locate her, as she is suspected of holding dual citizenship. — Bernama