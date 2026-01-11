KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — Four bus passengers and a lorry driver were trapped after an express bus collided with a three-tonne lorry on the southbound North–South Expressway (PLUS) near Rawang early this morning.

The crash occurred at KM 1.0 of the highway, triggering an emergency response from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

Assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said JBPM received a distress call at 5.24am, with firefighters from the Rawang Fire and Rescue Station arriving at the scene at 5.51am.

“Fire crews found that five victims were trapped — four passengers from the bus and the lorry driver,” he said in a statement today.

The bus was carrying 42 passengers, including two drivers. Thirty-eight passengers managed to escape the wreckage safely.

Three of the trapped bus passengers were rescued, while one remains pinned inside the bus. The lorry driver has since been freed by rescuers.

Firefighters are continuing rescue operations using specialised equipment to extricate the remaining victim.