SEMPORNA, Jan 11 — The body of a crew member of a boat that went missing in the collision of two passenger boats near the Semporna Tourist Jetty here last Friday (January 9), was found at 8.37am today.

The Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (Maritim Malaysia), in a statement, said that the body of Rosman Kandau, 24, was found by rescue teams in the waters of Kampung Terusan Baru here, about 3.4 nautical miles southeast of the location where the victim was reported missing.

According to the statement, the victim’s family members, who were at the location, identified the body, after which the search and rescue operation was ended.

Last Friday, a man was reported missing, and four others were injured after the passenger boat they were on collided with another passenger boat at 0.3 nautical miles east of the Semporna Tourist Jetty.

Today is the third day of the search mission for the victim, which involved sea assets from various enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, police, military and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department. — Bernama