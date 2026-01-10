KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the government would continue backing enforcement agencies in pursuing corruption cases, even when investigations involve senior figures or major institutions, amid an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in military procurement tenders.

Anwar described corruption as a systemic problem, saying that while there had been improvements compared with previous years, the issue remained far from resolved.

“I’m not saying that I am fully satisfied. If you compare the situation with several years ago, there has been progress, but the need remains,” he said.

He stressed that corruption is not merely widespread but deeply entrenched, requiring sustained action and political will.

“Corruption is not only endemic, but systemic. It requires a lot of effort,” he said, adding that enforcement agencies must be allowed to carry out their duties without interference.

Anwar said investigations often draw criticism or pushback, particularly when they involved prominent individuals or large-scale operations, but maintained that the government’s position was clear.

“Every time we take action against a major leader or a big case, there will be voices questioning the decision, but the decision is clear — you must continue to pursue this,” he said.

His remarks come amid an ongoing Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation into alleged corruption and cartel practices in army procurement tenders.

He was responding to reporters at Zoo Negara’s panda enclosure where both Chen Xing and Xiao Yue were finally on public display after months of quarantine.

He arrived with his grandchildren and some family members.

On December 23, MACC officers conducted a visit to the Defence Ministry as part of investigations focusing on projects carried out through open tender procurement methods.

MACC remanded 17 company directors suspected of being involved in a procurement tender cartel linked to army projects.

The anti-graft agency has also detained a former Malaysian Army chief, his two wives, and other individuals as part of the same probe into alleged corruption involving defence procurement tenders.

Anwar said enforcement agencies such as MACC, the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and other regulatory bodies must continue monitoring and acting decisively, despite the sensitivity and scale of such investigations.