SIBU, Jan 9 — The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has stepped up inspections on food premises here, including pork jerky (bak kwa) outlets and eateries undergoing renovations, to ensure compliance with hygiene standards and municipal regulations ahead of the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services Standing Committee chairman Councillor Ying Sy Huat said inspections on pork jerky outlets were intensified this month to ensure food sold to the public is clean, fresh, and safe for consumption.

“We are conducting inspections on premises selling pork jerky as Chinese New Year is approaching, and we want to ensure cleanliness and food safety, particularly the hygiene level of these food products,” he said during an inspection at a pork jerky outlet.

The inspections followed a public complaint involving a processing premises after customers allegedly found animal fur inside a packet of pork jerky.

Subsequent checks revealed that the premises involved kept pets, including cats and dogs, in the same area used for processing pork jerky.

“As a result, the council has issued a notice instructing the operator to separate pets from the food processing area to prevent contamination,” Ying said, adding that the operator has 14 days to take corrective action.

The matter will also be referred to the Health Ministry for further action.

In a separate inspection, SMC reminded business operators to strictly comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and regulations during renovation works.

Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services Action Committee chairman Councillor Richard Ting said operators were prohibited from sealing or covering drainage systems, as such actions could obstruct cleaning and maintenance works, potentially leading to blockages affecting the overall drainage system in commercial areas.

“During inspections, we found a premise that had illegally covered its drain during renovations, preventing cleaning and causing blockage issues,” he said after conducting an inspection with councillors, public health officers, and enforcement personnel along Jalan Pedada here.

Ting added that the council had agreed with the operator to appoint a private contractor to carry out cleaning works on the covered drain. The operator must also provide an inspection opening to allow routine cleaning.

A reinspection will be conducted to ensure the drain is not fully sealed and that the issue is properly resolved. — The Borneo Post