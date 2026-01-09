KINABATANGAN, Jan 9 — The Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections will open tomorrow with the nomination process at Sri Lamag Hall, here.

All prospective candidates who are contesting can submit their respective nomination forms at the Candidate Nomination Centre (PPC) starting at 9am.

The process for submitting nomination papers will close an hour later.

Once the nomination process is complete, the returning officer will declare the candidates eligible to contest for both by-elections.

So far, the son of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Mohd Naim Kurniawan, who is also the Kinabatangan Umno Youth chief, has been named as the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat.

For the Lamag state seat, BN has named former Independent candidate in the 17th Sabah state election, Mohd Ismail Ayob or known as Miha, as the candidate who will represent the party in the by-election.

Parti Warisan has named former Sukau assemblyman Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman as its candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat, while party Supreme Council member Mazliwati Abdul Malek has been named as the candidate for the Lamag state seat.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Bung Moktar, 66, on December 5.

The Election Commission (EC) has set a 14-day campaign period starting after the declaration of candidates contesting tomorrow until 11.59 pm, January 23.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections have 48,722 registered voters, comprising 48,526 regular voters and 196 police and their spouses as early voters.

A total of 36 regular polling centres with 117 channels and one early polling centre with one channel will be used.

The EC has set the polling day for both by-elections as Jan 24 while the early voting is on January 20.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has predicted rainy weather in several places in Kinabatangan tomorrow morning.

Yesterday, Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said a total of 926 officers and police personnel in the state have been assigned to ensure the smooth conduct of both by-elections.

In addition, several roads will be temporarily closed during Nomination Day and Polling Day for the by-election involving Jalan Dato Pengiran Galpam from the Shariah Court until Simpang 3 towards Jalan Dato Malek Chua, here.

The road will be closed starting at 7am on Nomination Day, while on Polling Day, the closure will start at 5pm until the vote counting process is completed and the winning candidate is announced. — Bernama