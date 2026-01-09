ISTANBUL, Jan 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday received a courtesy call from former renowned international footballer Mesut Ozil and the son of the Turkish President, Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan, on the final day of his official visit to Turkiye.

During the meeting, which took place at a hotel here, Anwar shared experiences and exchanged views on a range of issues, including matters of concern to the Muslim community and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“As a light-hearted interlude, our conversation also touched on my grandchild, who is an ardent supporter of the Gunners, a topic that brought a smile to his face,” the Prime Minister said in a statement.

Anwar also took the opportunity to invite the former Arsenal and Real Madrid player to visit Malaysia to share his experiences in football, leadership and humanitarian values, as well as the role of youths in championing justice and global solidarity.

He said Ozil is currently actively involved in Turkiye’s AK Party, while remaining committed to various humanitarian initiatives.

Necmeddin Bilal Erdogan later joined the meeting.

The Prime Minister has been on an official visit to Turkiye since last Tuesday at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The visit forms part of ongoing efforts to further strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between Malaysia and Turkiye. — Bernama