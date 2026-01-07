SANDAKAN, Jan 7 — The Blood Bank of Duchess of Kent Hospital (HDOK) Sandakan welcomes more blood donation campaigns organised by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government agencies and relevant parties this year.

This is to jointly help increase the blood supply needed by patients at the hospital.

Members of the public, hospital staff and all eligible parties are also encouraged to come forward to donate blood.

Currently, the hospital’s Blood Bank is facing a shortage of blood supply, particularly for thalassemia patients who require regular blood transfusions, as well as other patients.

The shortage of blood supply is expected to continue until April, in addition to during the fasting month and festive seasons such as Chinese New Year and Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

In previous years, various parties actively assisted the HDOK Sandakan Blood Bank Unit in jointly organising blood donation campaigns, to help increase blood supplies for patients in need.

Today (Wednesday), a blood donation campaign will be held at Dewan Selingan, Level 1, HDOK from 8.30am to 1pm. — Daily Express