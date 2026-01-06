KUCHING, Jan 6 — All infrastructure projects under the Works Ministry must be implemented as soon as possible without unnecessary bureaucratic delays, said its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said this was in line with the clear directives delivered by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the 2026 New Year address at the Prime Minister’s Department’s monthly assembly in Putrajaya.

He pointed out that Anwar had emphasised that the strength of the civil service was the backbone of the nation, and that Malaysia’s ongoing recovery must result in a stronger country or risk faltering if swift action was not taken.

“The Ministry of Works was given particular emphasis during the address as one of the key ministries driving national recovery and development.

“Among the immediate priorities highlighted was the implementation of infrastructure projects at the state and district levels, with clear instructions that work must commence now rather than being stalled by bureaucracy,” he said in a Facebook post.

Nanta said the prime minister had also directed that the RM2.4 billion allocation for small projects under contractor categories G1 to G4 be rolled out immediately and that these projects must not be deferred to later quarters.

“In addition, all ministries, including the Ministry of Works, have been instructed to identify suitable small-scale projects by February 2026, focusing on initiatives that can be completed quickly, have high impact and provide direct benefits to the public,” he added.

He also said that the government would also allow greater flexibility in construction methods to speed up delivery, including the use of modular systems and the Industrialised Building System (IBS).

“Allocations will also be provided to ministries that can reduce cost and complete projects at least 25 per cent faster than the current benchmark cost and schedule.

“This approach is crucial to shortening project completion periods, reducing costs and improving quality,” he said.

Nanta said his ministry would move swiftly to ensure all instructions are translated into action on the ground.

“As the minister leading the Ministry of Works, I will ensure that these directives are implemented effectively so that development reaches the people, the economy continues to move, and confidence in the government remains strong.

“Malaysia can only become a great nation if we move together; and move now,” he said. — The Borneo Post