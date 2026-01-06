GEORGE TOWN, Jan 6 — Beachgoers at Tanjung Asam and Teluk Bayu, Gertak Sanggul, near here have been advised to be cautious during low ties as certain poisonous marine species, including the pale-edged stingray, were active in shallow waters.

Bayan Lepas assemblyman Datuk Azrul Mahathir Aziz said the beaches were prone to very low tides during this period, which is expected to last till March.

"Beachgoers at Tanjung Asam, Teluk Bayu or coastal areas with mudflats are advised to be cautious or to avoid entering the water during low tides as that is when pale-edged stingrays and marine life that are poisonous are active in these areas,” he posted on Facebook following an incident where a boy, 10, was rushed to the Penang Hospital after he was stung by a pale-edged stingray at Pantai Tanjung Asam on Saturday.

He also expressed his sympathies and prayed for a speedy recovery for the boy. — Bernama