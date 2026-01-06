KUCHING, Jan 6 — The Sarawak government has yet to decide on whether to limit the tenure of the premier’s post to two terms or a maximum of five years, said Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Information chief said this when contacted on the state’s stance following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement yesterday that the federal government would table a Bill this month to set a maximum term for the prime minister’s post.

“Well, that depends on the Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg) and GPS’ (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) leadership, but at the moment, it remains status quo,” said the Asajaya assemblyman.

On a personal level, Abdul Karim said there are pros and cons to limiting the tenure of the prime minister.

“If one is good and able to bring progress, harmony, stability, and still young and healthy to lead the nation, why should we not allow him to continue? It would be such a waste.

“Why must we limit his tenure to just two term or 10 years? If he or she is not good or incapable, his or her party and the people will find ways bring him down,” he opined.

He pointed out that China and Russia — two global superpowers — used to have a two-term limit for their top leaders but have since done away with this.

“I see this two-term proposal as a political polemic. In PMX’s (Anwar) case, it was in the PH (Pakatan Harapan) manifesto drawn last or 2022 general election, where he has to be seen committed to that pledge, lest it will haunt him.

“Personally, I am OK with a prime minister leading the nation beyond the 10 years. A good leader is not easy to find. History has shown that some past nations are great because they have great leaders who led their nation way beyond 10 years,” said Abdul Karim.

During a New Year’s special assembly held in Putrajaya, Anwar said he is reviving a reform pledge that was among PH’s key electoral promises.

The PH chairman said the Bill would likely be tabled at the upcoming Parliament sitting at the end of January, alongside another proposed law to separate the powers of the attorney general and public prosecutor.

“Every position should have a term limit … this includes the prime minister’s, so we will table a Bill to limit the term of a prime minister to 10 years,” he said. — The Borneo Post