KOTA KINABALU, Jan 5 — The Liberal Democratic Party said a structured registration system for illegal immigrants in Sabah that will not lead to citizenship needs to be implemented without further delay.

LDP President Datuk Chin Su Phin said the government must take responsibility for addressing the long-standing problem of undocumented individuals through an approach focused on registration and management.

“This is about registration, control, and governance, not citizenship,” Chin said, pointing out that the proposal cannot involve granting citizenship or issuing identity cards.

“Instead, it is to provide basic legal documentation for identification and administrative purposes,” he said.

He said the absence of proper registration severely hampers enforcement capabilities, leaving authorities unable to track or monitor undocumented individuals effectively.

“When people are unregistered, enforcement agencies are effectively operating blindly. Once individuals are registered, the police and immigration authorities are aware of who they are, where they live, and where they work. That is how control becomes possible,” he said.

He said inaction would allow the problem to persist for generations, creating lasting social, economic and security challenges for Sabah.

He projected that without intervention, undocumented individuals would remain uncounted for another 20 to 30 years.

He noted that proper documentation would enable legal regulation of employment in key sectors, including plantations, construction and services, benefiting local businesses while reducing illegal employment practices.

“Once registration exists, employment becomes transparent and manageable. This supports the local economy and strengthens enforcement, rather than weakening it.”

He also pointed out the impact on children of undocumented families, who often lack access to education and basic opportunities.

“A generation that grows up without education, skills, or recognition will inevitably create social problems later. This is why the issue must be addressed now, not postponed,” he said.

He urged the Government to remain firm in implementing policies that serve Sabah’s long-term interests. — Daily Express