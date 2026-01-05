KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The disbursement of the monthly Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance will begin on January 9, with several new improvements aimed at increasing benefits for recipients.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced that five million recipients will benefit, including 3.7 million households and 1.3 million seniors without spouses, while payments to 3.1 million single individuals will start on January 16.

Recipients of the monthly SARA assistance will receive credits ranging from RM50 to RM200, depending on their eligibility.

The 2026 monthly programme will cover 8.1 million recipients, with an allocation of RM8 billion, significantly increasing from 5.4 million recipients and RM5 billion in 2025.

“This year, the number of small shops participating in the programme will increase to 10,000 by the end of 2026, up from over 3,000 at the end of 2025, complementing existing supermarket branches.” read the statement.

The Ministry also noted that in 2025, nearly 100 per cent of the monthly SARA aid was spent by recipients, including those in rural areas.

In addition, a one-off RM100 SARA untuk Semua aid will be disbursed on Feb 9 to all Malaysians aged 18 and above, to assist with preparations for Ramadan and the Chinese New Year.

MOF further highlighted that the 2025 SARA untuk Semua saw a high usage rate, with 21.2 million recipients, or 96 per cent, utilising the aid, totalling nearly RM2.1 billion.

“As promised, the unused balance of around RM150 million from 2025 will be redistributed to benefit vulnerable groups,” the statement added.

Initiatives for redistribution include support for shelter residents, including victims of domestic violence, assistance for students with disabilities and special needs, and medical device purchases for vulnerable groups.

Additionally, Dapur SISWA (a food initiative for students) will also be implemented to help students from low-income households access food.

While SARA untuk Semua, is given to all Malaysians aged 18 and above, the monthly SARA aid is specifically for eligible recipients of the Rahmah Cash Assistance (STR) and those in need.

The STR 2026 Phase 1 aid will be disbursed on January 20, with RM1.1 billion allocated to 3.7 million households and 1.3 million senior citizens without spouses. Payments will range from RM100 to RM500 depending on eligibility. — Bernama