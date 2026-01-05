KUCHING, Jan 5 — An unemployed man was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison by the Sessions Court here for attacking and injuring his father and younger sister with a steering lock.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid meted out the sentence after Christopher Brian Michael, 40, pleaded guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt, framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same law.

Section 324 carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years or a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments upon conviction, while Section 326A provides for a prison term of up to twice the maximum sentence under the relevant Section, notwithstanding any other punishment for the offence.

The accused was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment for each charge, to concurrently from the date of his arrest.

He committed the offence at a house in Taman Sri Perkasa, Jalan Matang here at about 11pm on November 23, 2025.

According to the facts of the case, Christopher ran amok and assaulted his 77-year-old father and 25-year-old sister with a steering lock after his request for money was denied by his father.

A police report filed by an elder sister led to his arrest.

A medical report confirmed his father suffered a mild haematoma on his left forearm, while his younger sister suffered a deep laceration to the occipital region, multiple abrasions on her right hand and both knees, and soft tissue injuries on her left arm.

Deputy public prosecutor Asmawi Nur Haqim Mokhtar appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. — The Borneo Post