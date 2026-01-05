KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The number of flood victims at temporary and permanent relief centres in Sabah and Sarawak increased slightly this morning, while the figures in Johor remained unchanged.

In SABAH, the number rose to 513 victims this morning, compared to 510 yesterday, according to a statement from the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In Beaufort, 338 victims from 120 families across eight villages are still sheltering at the Dewan Selagon relief centre, while in Kota Kinabalu, 158 victims from 53 families are being housed at the Dewan Masjid Al-Munir relief centre in Kampung Darau.

“Kota Belud has become the latest district to be hit by the flood, with a relief centre opened at Dewan Kampung Lentigi, which is currently sheltering 17 victims from four families,” JPBN added.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms for several areas in the interior of Sabah today, with temperatures ranging from 22 to 33 degrees Celsius.

In SARAWAK, JPBN reported that the number of evacuees at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bekenu relief centre in Miri increased to 166 people from 53 families as of 8 am today, up from 47 people from 18 families at 4pm yesterday.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims remained at 50 people from 15 families as of 8am today, and they are at two relief centres in Segamat.

Johor PBDN chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman, said 36 victims from 11 families are at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, while 14 victims from four families are at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Tandong.

He added that two rivers in Segamat are currently at warning levels — Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, which has reached 8.41 metres and the Sungai Tekam at the Jetty, with a reading of 3.76 metres.

However, the weather in all Johor districts this morning is reported to be clear. — Bernama