KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The number of flood evacuees in Sabah and Sarawak continues to rise, while the situation in Johor is showing signs of recovery, with a total of 859 evacuees recorded across the three states, as of 4 pm this afternoon.

In SABAH, the number of evacuees increased to 619 people, from 220 families; up from 510 people, from 164 families, reported earlier this morning.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said the increase was due to a rise in the number of evacuees at four relief centres, across three districts, namely Beaufort, Kota Kinabalu and Kota Belud.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood evacuees sheltered at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bekenu, in Miri, rose to 213 people, from 73 families; up from 166 people, from 53 families, recorded earlier this morning.

According to the Sarawak JPBN, the evacuees relocated to the relief centre comprised residents from Kampung Kawang, Kampung Jenggalas, Kampung Rambai, Kampung Pintasan, Kampung Masjid, Kampung Kuala Lajung, Kampung Majelin and Kampung Kelapa in Bekenu.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, the flood situation is improving, with the number of evacuees in the Segamat district dropping to 27 people, from nine families; compared with 50 people, from 15 families, recorded earlier this morning.

Johor Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said only one relief centre, at the Kampung Batu Badak community hall, remains in operation, while the Kampung Tandong multipurpose hall relief centre was closed at 2 pm today, after all evacuees were allowed to return to their homes. — Bernama