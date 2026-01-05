PUTRAJAYA, Jan 5 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said the government is set to begin constitutional amendments related to institutional reforms in February, following the debate on the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim.

In her New Year 2026 message earlier today, Azalina outlined four major reform themes to be implemented in the upcoming parliamentary session, including the separation of the roles of attorney general and public prosecutor, limits on the prime minister’s term to either 10 years or two terms, the introduction of a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, and the establishment of an Ombudsman Act.

“If we consider all four main reform themes I mentioned, based on my calculations, constitutional amendments are expected to commence in February, God willing, after the parliamentary debate on the royal address from the King.

“I believe that once the royal address is debated in the Parliament, the process for these amendments will begin,” she said at a press conference after her New Year speech here today.

Azalina also said she is open to feedback from all parties, including the public, NGOs and civil society organisations (CSOs), regarding the proposed reforms.

Responding to criticism that some of the reforms are “not bread and butter issues”, Azalina argued that they are essential to upholding the rule of law and constitutional governance, particularly in an era of rapid technological and information growth.

“I emphasised that among the fundamental values of a country are the existence of a Constitution and the rule of law. Today, with rapid technology and information systems, citizens receive vast amounts of information, whether accurate or not.

“If the government is not transparent in certain areas, it could create a perception that the government is hiding something,” she said.

Highlighting the challenges posed by emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and deepfake content, Azalina confirmed that the Criminal Law Reform Committee (CLRC) is reviewing the Penal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code.

She said consultations had been held with the former Chief Justice, the Ministry of Communications and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to ensure a coordinated approach in addressing legal and technological challenges.

“The government recognises that technological issues present a significant challenge. The CLRC is reviewing specific provisions in the Penal Code and the Evidence Act to allow for immediate action through minor amendments, rather than large-scale legal reforms.

“When a case reaches the courts, we will continue to rely on existing laws to prosecute offences or issue orders,” she said.