KOTA KINABALU, Jan 4 — A 52-year-old woman suffered neck injuries after the Toyota Hilux she was travelling in crashed into a parked Perodua Axia along the roadside at Tanjung Lipat here at about 1.50pm today.

The accident occurred when the Hilux, driven by a 19-year-old man with five passengers including his mother, was travelling from Centre Point towards Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) before veering off course and hitting the stationary vehicle.

The impact pushed the Axia, driven by a 27-year-old, about 50 feet towards the coastal area near the sea, drawing attention from nearby motorists and passers-by.

Police said investigations are ongoing to determine how the crash happened, while the injured woman was taken for medical treatment and the full extent of her injuries remains unclear. — Daily Express