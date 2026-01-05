KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Kuala Langat police have confirmed a man was shot dead at a restaurant in Banting last night, with investigations ongoing to identify and trace the suspect.

In a statement today, Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said police received information via MERS 999 at about 10.05pm regarding a shooting at a restaurant in the Banting area involving the death of a local man.

He said initial findings indicated the victim was dining at the premises when the incident occurred, and the suspect is believed to have fled the scene on a motorcycle.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the motive for the incident is still under investigation,” he said.

Mohd Akmalrizal said members of the public who witnessed the incident or have information are urged to come forward to assist investigations.

He said information can be channelled to the nearest police station or the Kuala Langat district police headquarters operations room at 03-31872222.

Police teams were deployed to the scene shortly after receiving the report, with the area cordoned off to facilitate investigations.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din and Mohd Akmalrizal were also present at the location.

The Royal Malaysia Police K9 unit was among those deployed at the scene.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the victim slumped against an outer wall of the outlet, with visible injuries and bloodstains on the wall.

Footage also showed what appeared to be two spent bullet casings on the floor, believed to be linked to the incident.