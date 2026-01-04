KUANTAN, Jan 4 — A technician who went missing after being swept away by strong currents while bathing at the Jeram Besu recreational area in Raub last Thursday was found drowned today.

In a statement, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations and Rescue Division assistant director Mohd Salahuddin Isa said the body of the victim, Mohamat Firdarus Jamaidi, 25, was located by the search and rescue (SAR) team at 3.40pm.

“The victim was found about 700 metres from the location of the incident following surface search operations conducted at Lubuk Biara,” he said, adding that the body was handed over to the police for further investigation.

Mohd Salahuddin said the SAR operation was hampered by high water levels and strong currents, as well as limited visibility and unstable weather conditions.

He also advised the public to remain cautious, particularly when engaging in activities at rivers, beaches and open waters, as the country is currently experiencing the northeast monsoon, which may cause sudden rises in water levels and dangerous currents.

On January 1, media reports said the victim had visited the recreational area with his wife before being swept away by the current while bathing at the site. — Bernama