KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — A total of 607 flood victims are still taking shelter at temporary relief centres (PPS) in three states, with Sabah recording an increase this afternoon.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) announced that the number of victims in Kota Kinabalu and Beaufort increased to 510 people from 164 families, compared to 495 people from 159 families this morning, following the rain since Friday.

“In Beaufort, a total of 328 victims from 118 families from eight villages have been placed at the Dewan Selagon permanent relief centre, which has been operational since Friday evening.

“In Kota Kinabalu, 182 victims from 46 families are taking shelter at the PPS at Dewan Masjid Al-Munir, Kampung Darau,” according to the statement.

Authorities and rescue agencies are closely monitoring water levels and current conditions at the affected locations, in addition to assisting in the evacuation of residents to safer areas.

In SARAWAK, the JPBN said as of 4pm today, only one PPS is operational, namely at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bekenu, Miri, which is housing 47 victims from 18 families.

Meanwhile, the floods in Kuching and Lawas have fully recovered, with all eight PPS closing in stages from 12.30pm today.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims decreased to 50 victims from 15 families this afternoon compared to 85 victims from 25 families this morning.

Johor JPBN chairman Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said two PPS are still operating in Segamat, namely at the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall, which is housing 36 victims from 11 families, while 14 victims from four families are taking shelter at the Kampung Tandong Multipurpose Hall.

Three rivers are at the warning level: the Sungai Muar in Buloh Kasap, Segamat, with a reading of 8.60 metres (m); the Sungai Tekam Jetty, Segamat (3.85 m); and the Sungai Pulai in Kampung Ulu Pulai, Pontian (2.93 m). — Bernama