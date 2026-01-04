KUANTAN, Jan 4 — The sale of Gula Rahmah (coarse sugar), which currently does not receive any government incentives, is allowed only through the Madani Rahmah Sales Programme, conducted on a mobile basis and outside business premises.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Fuziah Salleh said the policy remains unchanged to ensure affordable sugar for the public.

“So far, this is the modus operandi for the sale of Gula Rahmah approved by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN). However, it may change subject to any new KPDN policy in the future,” she told reporters after launching the Madani Rahmah Sales Programme: Back to School (PJRM KKS) programme here today.

Gula Rahmah, priced at RM2.70 per kilogramme, is an initiative by HMBE Legacy Sdn Bhd in collaboration with the ministry.

On today’s programme, Fuziah said a total of 50 PJRM KKS series are being held across Pahang from December 18 until January 11 as a targeted government measure to help address cost of living concerns ahead of the new school session.

In Pahang, the programme focuses on essential school needs through the involvement of major stationery suppliers as strategic partners, with items such as coloured pencils and calculators offered at lower prices in line with the needs of parents and students.

“There is no price control on school supplies as they are sold in an open market to encourage healthy competition. At the same time, we ensure that there is no profiteering, and if there is, action will be taken,” she said. — Bernama