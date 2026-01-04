KANGAR, Jan 4 — Perlis Umno will appoint community representatives in the three state constituencies declared vacant recently to serve residents there.

Perlis Umno chief Datuk Rozabil Abdul Rahman said it would help residents in Guar Sanji, Bintong (Kangar) and Chuping (Padang Besar) feel not abandoned and unrepresented, adding that the party would play its role as a community representative even though it did not have a single seat in the state.

“As a community leader, that’s what we do at the village level, the constituency level and the state level. Since the three areas don’t have any elected representatives, we will be more specific to ensure the people there feel championed and we will help them as best as possible,” he said at a media conference after chairing a Perlis Umno meeting here today.

Rozabil also shared that Perlis Umno would tour all 15 state constituencies as early preparations for the 16th general election, which would focus on strengthening party machinery at all district voting centres, improve readiness in all three parliamentary constituencies and fostering relations between Umno and the public.

“Insya-Allah, we will hold the finale on a grand scale, and invite central leadership to attend after we’ve completed the tour,” he added. — Bernama