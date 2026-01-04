TANJONG MALIM, Jan 4 — Over 15,000 asnaf students nationwide have received aid in the form of school supplies under the Jom Ke Sekolah (JKS) 2026 programme, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hasan.

He said that the RM4.39 million initiative, implemented by Yayasan Taqwa of the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), was among the ongoing initiatives aimed at easing the financial burden of asnaf families, particularly ahead of the new school session.

Zulkifli said that in the Muallim district alone, 500 students received assistance involving an allocation of RM91,500.

“Through this assistance, parents no longer have to worry about providing uniforms, shoes and stationery for their children.

“This also helps asnaf families use the money saved for other urgent needs,” he told reporters after officiating the #Madani Membantu Jom Ke Sekolah 2026 programme at Dewan Muallim, Sultan Azlan Shah Polytechnic here today.

According to Zulkifli, each student receives RM183 worth of school supplies, in line with the government’s aim to ensure that no student drops out of school due to financial constraints.

He expressed hope that the assistance would motivate asnaf students to study hard while fostering good values and respect for their parents and teachers.

“Efforts like this also reflect the role of zakat institutions and religious agencies in safeguarding the welfare of the needy, in line with the agenda of the well-being of the ummah and social justice,” he said.

Zulkifli added that the Jom Ke Sekolah 2026 programme is set to be extended to several other states to ensure all eligible recipients receive aid before the start of the new school session. — Bernama