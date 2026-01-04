KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Police have arrested a man with 17 prior criminal records for his alleged involvement in an attempted cable theft in the Sungai Lalang area near Semenyih last Friday.

Kajang Police Chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 31-year-old suspect, who works in the private sector, was arrested in Semenyih yesterday along with a motorcycle believed to have been used in the incident.

“Initial urine screening tests found the suspect positive for methamphetamine. He has been remanded for four days until Tuesday to facilitate investigations, while efforts to trace the remaining suspects involved are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 379/511 of the Penal Code, which provides for a sentence of up to seven years’ imprisonment or a fine.

Members of the public with information related to the case are urged to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Sgt A. Vaelmurgan, at 019-6111660.

Meanwhile, Naazron said another man, aged 30, was arrested yesterday to assist investigations into a brawl at the Sungai Long Toll area last Friday.

He said the suspect has been remanded for three days until Monday, and the case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a sentence of up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine or both, in addition to Section 48(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said members of the public with information on the incident may contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Inspector Ghazali Zulkifli, at 016-9740758.

In the 9.08pm incident, police received a report of a brawl involving two individuals, one of whom was seen holding an object believed to be a stick in the Sungai Long Toll area, heading towards Balakong, which disrupted traffic for highway users. — Bernama