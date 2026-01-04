LABUAN, Jan 4 — The Labuan Public Works Department (JKR) has carried out a corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme to help mitigate flooding in several parts of the island, following continuous heavy rain and high tide conditions affecting villages and residential areas.

Its director Mohd Faizul Ali Hanapiah said the initiative was launched after reports of inundation in multiple locations, prompting the department to proactively identify and prioritise the most flood-prone areas for immediate intervention.

“During this current rainy season combined with high tides, a number of villages and housing areas have been affected.

“As part of our CSR, JKR has gone down to the ground to assess the situation and implement mitigation measures where assistance is most urgently needed,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Faizul said 10 technical personnel from the department were mobilised for the operation, supported by machinery and equipment to carry out drainage clearing, desilting works and minor earthworks aimed at improving water flow and reducing the risk of prolonged flooding.

“Today’s CSR activities were focused at Kampung Sungai Labu front beach, one of the areas identified as vulnerable due to its low-lying coastal location and exposure to tidal influence during periods of intense rainfall,” he said.

He added that the initiative reflects department’s commitment not only to infrastructure development but also to community well-being, particularly in assisting residents during challenging weather conditions.

“JKR will continue to monitor the situation and work closely with relevant agencies and local communities to ensure mitigation efforts are carried out efficiently, especially during the peak of the monsoon period,” he said.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to remain vigilant and to report drainage or flood-related issues to the relevant authorities to enable prompt action. — Bernama