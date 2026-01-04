MIRI, Jan 4 — The prolonged heavy rainfall over the past few days triggered a landslide that blocked the main access into Kampung Danau, Bekenu here today.

A team of firefighters from the Batu Niah Fire and Rescue Station (BBP Batu Niah) was despatched to the location after receiving a call from concerned residents at 4.52am.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations control centre report, the continuous heavy rain in the area caused a landslide from a hill that resulted in a 30-foot-high obstruction.

“The despatched team conducted an initial size-up and proceeded to install safety barriers at the affected area and inform the Disaster Operation Centre for further action. After ensuring the situation was safe, they returned to the station at 6.30am,” it said.

Meanwhile, Pekan Bekenu, Kampung Dagang, Kampung Kelapa and Kampung Jenggalas were also inundated due to the persistent rainfall.

A BBP Batu Niah report said patrols and monitoring conducted on Sunday morning found that water levels in the Bekenu town area were between one and two feet high.

“In some areas, the water had risen to between three- and four-feet high,” it said, adding that no evacuations had been carried out so far. — The Borneo Post