SHAH ALAM, Jan 4 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan has urged Muslims to uphold the ‘awlawiyyat’ principle, which emphasises prioritising what is most important according to syariah, including in preparations for death.

He said that while reflecting on death is encouraged in a Muslim’s life, the main focus should be on deeds and provisions that will truly benefit a person after death.

“Reflecting on death is indeed very important, but we must realise that when we leave this world, what remains are righteous children, beneficial knowledge, and ongoing charity. That is what should be prioritised.

“As those responsible for managing religious affairs, we call on Muslims to focus on what is truly important, rather than matters of lesser priority or awlawiyyat,” he told reporters after attending the IKIMfm Chart Awards 2025 (ACI’25) at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) here last night.

Zulkifli also concurred with the stance of Penang Mufti Assoc Prof Datuk Mohd Sukki Othman that spending excessively on luxurious or branded burial shrouds is not encouraged in Islam.

However, he said the matter should not be overblown; instead, Muslims should use the opportunity to reflect on themselves and evaluate the extent of their preparations for the afterlife.

A video previously went viral on social media showing a female entrepreneur unboxing a premium burial shroud set. — Bernama