KOTA KINABALU, 4 Jan — Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III and Minister of Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship, and Transportation, Datuk Ewon Benedick, has proposed that the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) continue implementing a loan repayment moratorium to assist entrepreneurs affected by disasters.

He said the move is in line with the state government’s efforts to ensure that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) remain competitive despite facing unforeseen challenges.

“Previously, financing agencies under Kuskop implemented a policy of granting moratoriums or loan repayment flexibility, including payment deferments of up to a maximum of six months for affected entrepreneurs.

“In this regard, I will seek confirmation from Kuskop on whether this policy is still ongoing or otherwise,” he said in a statement today.

Ewon added that his ministry would also propose to Kuskop that the joint committee established previously be maintained to ensure the coordination of entrepreneurship development is implemented more effectively.

He noted that the establishment of the committee is vital not only for coordinating entrepreneur development programs but also for addressing issues related to calamities and disasters that directly impact business continuity. — Bernama