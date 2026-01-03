IPOH, Dec 3 — An elderly woman was found dead in a locked house in Taman Azizul Rahman, Kamunting, near here today.

Perak Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) acting assistant director Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received a call for assistance from the police at 1.05pm to prise the door of the house.

“A team from the Kamunting Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) arrived at the location at 1.13pm and confirmed that there was a locked door and that a victim was inside the house.

“The operation involved breaking the door open by using special Paratech equipment. A 64-year-old female victim was found in the living room. The woman was confirmed dead by Health Ministry officials,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that the victim’s body was then handed over to the police for further action and that the operation was completed at 1.56pm. — Bernama