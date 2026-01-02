KUCHING, Jan 2 — Sarawak’s state-owned airline AirBorneo officially took off with inaugural flights to Mukah and Tanjung Manis from Kuching International Airport (KIA), marking a key milestone in the state’s aviation sector.

The inaugural flight to Mukah carried 54 passengers, while the service to Tanjung Manis had 15 passengers.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said the launch followed the successful takeover of MASwings by AirBorneo on January 1 as scheduled.

“Today marks a very historical milestone achieved by Sarawak.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the hardworking team that was able to achieve this target of taking over MASwings on January 1. We were right on track,” he told a press conference.

Lee said multiple working teams were established to manage various aspects of the takeover, including regulatory compliance and due process, with close cooperation from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), MASwings, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB).

He said the launch of AirBorneo’s inaugural flights was a significant step in strengthening air connectivity and supporting Sarawak’s long-term economic development.

“For Sarawak, air connectivity is not a luxury. It is a necessity. As a geographically dispersed state, aviation plays a vital role in connecting our rural and remote communities, supporting trade and tourism, enabling access to education and healthcare, and facilitating business and investment.

“Our government’s decision to establish AirBorneo reflects a strategic approach to aviation as one of the key enablers of development,” he said.

Lee added that AirBorneo would continue to operate essential rural air services across Sarawak, Sabah, and Labuan under a public service obligation (PSO) arrangement, while also preparing for future regional expansion.

“During this transition period, operations will continue as business as usual, with safety, reliability, and service continuity remaining our top priorities,” he said.

He explained that AirBorneo carries a dual mandate, operating with commercial discipline and sound governance while fulfilling its public service role.

“As rural air services are operationally and financially capitalised, AirBorneo will progressively expand to selected regional routes. This expansion will be guided by aircraft availability, market demand, route sustainability, and applicable bilateral air service agreements. This approach ensures prudent growth and long-term viability,” he said.

Among those present at the launch were AirBorneo chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who is also Sarawak State Secretary; CEO Megat Ardian; Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Jerip Susil; Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol; and State Financial Secretary Datuk Seri Wan Lizozman Wan Omar.

Abu Bakar expressed appreciation to Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg for his vision in strengthening Sarawak’s transportation sector.

“This is just a start. Every journey must be started with one step. We will always look at our ways of doing things in order to provide the best for the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Moving forward, he said the airline would adopt a collaborative model and work closely with other airlines to provide reliable services.

“We cannot do things on our own. We have to work together with other airlines to provide good service to the people of Sarawak,” he said.

Abu Bakar also called for continued support from the public and the media, noting that progress would take time.

“We cannot expect something to be perfect at the first or second step. But moving forward, we promise to do our best for our airline industry,” he added.

The launch ceremony also witnessed the unveiling of AirBorneo crew uniforms. — The Borneo Post