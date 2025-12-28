KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The suspect believed to be involved in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast incident in Desa Palma, Nilai, on December 22 has been remanded today.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the 62-year-old suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation.

“Following the explosion at a vehicle parking area near Desa Palma recently, police detained the suspect in Batang Benar, Nilai, at 4.15pm yesterday.

“The remand application was read before Magistrate Siti Nur Ain at the Red Zone of Hospital Tunku Jaafar (HTJ) here, as the suspect is still undergoing treatment.

“The remand was granted for seven days starting today until January 3.

“The case is being investigated under Section 4 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, as well as Section 435 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, media reported that the suspect was arrested along a road near Batang Benar in a weak condition, with several visible injuries to his body and face.

Earlier, in the incident in the early hours of December 22, the IED was believed to have exploded inside a car as the suspect was moving the device, before the elderly man fled the scene.

Police had earlier sought the public’s help to locate the suspect, who was said to have used a house in Desa Palma as a laboratory and was also identified as having knowledge of IED-making.