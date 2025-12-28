KUCHING, Dec 28 — A motorcyclist died when he fell into a river following a road accident at Jalan Muara Mongkos, Serian, earlier this morning.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre (PGO) said in a statement that it received a report of the incident at about 3.55am.

It said that the victim was believed to have been involved in an accident before hitting the guardrail of a bridge and falling into the river.

“He was later found unconscious by villagers,” the statement said.

The Sarawak JBPM PGO said a team from the Serian Fire and Rescue Station was deployed to the scene to monitor the situation and take initial action.

According to the statement, the victim was pronounced dead by a Ministry of Health officer at the scene, and his body was handed over to the police for further action.

“No rescue efforts were required, as the victim had been found by the public and the situation at the scene was under control,” it added. — Bernama