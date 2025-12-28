KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 28 — The situation in Terengganu, hit by the third wave of floods, is improving, with the number of evacuees dropping to 138 from 35 families as of 9am today, down from 419 people from 107 families recorded yesterday evening.

According to the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, 78 people from 20 families were still being accommodated at two relief centres (PPS), namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Jembal and SK Kompleks Mengabang Telipot.

In Kuala Terengganu, 60 people from 15 families were reported to be taking shelter at SK Chendering since December 26, following heavy rains and high tides.

The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported on December 26 that flooding was expected in areas across five districts, namely Besut, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Setiu and Dungun, from December 27 to 30.

The public was advised to remain cautious, follow authorities’ instructions and be prepared for possible evacuation.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department’s official website, rain is forecast throughout Terengganu today. — Bernama