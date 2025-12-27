KUCHING, Dec 27 — Police have obtained remand extensions against two suspects to assist investigations into the murder of a 22-year-old man at Jalan Sungai Tapang last December.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali approved the remand applications under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The extended remand will be taking into effect starting December 28 until January 1.

The two suspects were arrested on December 20 and they were remanded from December 21-27.

On Sept 26, a bodyguard, Lu Chieng Kiong, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 149 in the Magistrates’ Court with the murder of Francis Chang Ze during an unlawful assembly at a Jalan Sungai Tapang apartment unit on December 1, 2024.

According to the charge, Lu, together with 11 others who are still at large, was allegedly part of an unlawful assembly that led to the death of Francis Chang Ze, who was found fatally slashed inside one of the rooms in his apartment unit.

The alleged offence took place at about 4.30am.

However, Lu was released on October 31. — The Borneo Post