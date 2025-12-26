KOTA BHARU, Dec 26 — Several districts in Kelantan face potential flooding from today until December 30 following a continuous rain warning at the danger level issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) said areas at risk include Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Bachok, Machang, Kota Bharu, Pasir Puteh, Tanah Merah, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang, involving the Sungai Kelantan, Sungai Golok and Sungai Semerak river basins.

“Flooding could occur earlier or later than forecast depending on rainfall conditions,” it said.

It also urged disaster management agencies and residents to remain vigilant and comply with authorities’ instructions.

DID said flood monitoring will continue, with warnings updated if significant rainfall persists.

The latest information and flood warnings are available on the Public Infobanjir website at publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my and related social media platforms.

Earlier, MetMalaysia issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for Terengganu and Kelantan until December 29, involving Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh, and a severe-level warning for Jeli, Tanah Merah and Kuala Krai. — Bernama